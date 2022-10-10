Investors finally get a glimpse of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) volume hitting the figure of 22.92 million.

October 07, 2022, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) trading session started at the price of $6.02, that was 9.37% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.97 and dropped to $5.89 before settling in for the closing price of $6.40. A 52-week range for TOPS has been $2.10 – $33.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 214.30%. With a float of $2.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.80 million.

In an organization with 1 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.60, operating margin of +28.32, and the pretax margin is +13.96.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Top Ships Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Top Ships Inc. is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 0.71%.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +15.29 while generating a return on equity of 7.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 214.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.22 and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 17.65 million. That was better than the volume of 0.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, Top Ships Inc.’s (TOPS) raw stochastic average was set at 38.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 469.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 194.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.02. However, in the short run, Top Ships Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.68. Second resistance stands at $10.37. The third major resistance level sits at $11.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.21. The third support level lies at $2.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Key Stats

There are 2,836K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.60 million. As of now, sales total 56,370 K while income totals 8,620 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,499 K while its last quarter net income were 1,980 K.