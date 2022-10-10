Investors must take note of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACAD) performance last week, which was -0.43%.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) on October 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $18.22, plunging -12.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.27 and dropped to $16.03 before settling in for the closing price of $18.63. Within the past 52 weeks, ACAD’s price has moved between $12.24 and $28.06.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 94.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 41.60%. With a float of $161.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 540 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +97.53, operating margin of -35.20, and the pretax margin is -34.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 11,695. In this transaction EVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 653 shares at a rate of $17.91, taking the stock ownership to the 3,342 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s CEO sold 5,483 for $18.18, making the entire transaction worth $99,691. This insider now owns 75,875 shares in total.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.6) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -34.67 while generating a return on equity of -28.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 14.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Trading Performance Indicators

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.8 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACAD) raw stochastic average was set at 49.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.70 in the near term. At $19.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.62. The third support level lies at $13.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.02 billion based on 161,843K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 484,150 K and income totals -167,870 K. The company made 134,560 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -34,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.