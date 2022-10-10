Investors must take note of Vornado Realty Trust’s (VNO) performance last week, which was -7.94%.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) kicked off on October 07, 2022, at the price of $21.75, down -3.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.04 and dropped to $21.065 before settling in for the closing price of $22.16. Over the past 52 weeks, VNO has traded in a range of $21.73-$47.26.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -4.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 128.80%. With a float of $176.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3224 employees.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Vornado Realty Trust is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 85.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 13, was worth 4,998,913. In this transaction Director of this company sold 119,100 shares at a rate of $41.97, taking the stock ownership to the 1,100,451 shares.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 128.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.33% during the next five years compared to -24.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vornado Realty Trust’s (VNO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) saw its 5-day average volume 3.69 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Vornado Realty Trust’s (VNO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.89 in the near term. At $22.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.50. The third support level lies at $19.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.25 billion has total of 191,775K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,589 M in contrast with the sum of 176,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 453,490 K and last quarter income was 65,950 K.