Last month’s performance of -16.61% for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is certainly impressive

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) kicked off on October 07, 2022, at the price of $0.66, down -8.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.66 and dropped to $0.60 before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. Over the past 52 weeks, HYMC has traded in a range of $0.28-$3.10.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 62.40%. With a float of $155.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.12 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 95 workers is very important to gauge.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 28.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24, was worth 6,375,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000,000 shares at a rate of $1.27, taking the stock ownership to the 18,408,240 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 7,817,401 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $7,228,751. This insider now owns 735,117 shares in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.78 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 10.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49 and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

The latest stats from [Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, HYMC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.72 million was inferior to 21.36 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8152, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0137. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6404. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6802. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7004. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5804, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5602. The third support level lies at $0.5204 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 130.51 million has total of 199,713K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 110,730 K in contrast with the sum of -88,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,830 K and last quarter income was -8,980 K.