Last month’s performance of -20.63% for Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is certainly impressive

October 07, 2022, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) trading session started at the price of $6.32, that was -6.46% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.39 and dropped to $6.035 before settling in for the closing price of $6.50. A 52-week range for CENX has been $5.27 – $30.36.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 10.90% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -34.50%. With a float of $51.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.20 million.

In an organization with 2512 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.62, operating margin of +2.99, and the pretax margin is -8.93.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Century Aluminum Company stocks. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Company is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 65.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 440,313. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 49,568 shares at a rate of $8.88, taking the stock ownership to the 64,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for $9.78, making the entire transaction worth $488,800. This insider now owns 113,968 shares in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.34) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -7.55 while generating a return on equity of -34.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.53 million. That was better than the volume of 2.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 9.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.52. However, in the short run, Century Aluminum Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.30. Second resistance stands at $6.52. The third major resistance level sits at $6.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.81. The third support level lies at $5.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats

There are 91,358K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 593.77 million. As of now, sales total 2,213 M while income totals -167,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 856,600 K while its last quarter net income were 37,400 K.