MINM (Minim Inc.) climbed 50.94 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

October 07, 2022, Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) trading session started at the price of $0.23, that was 50.94% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3945 and dropped to $0.225 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. A 52-week range for MINM has been $0.20 – $1.90.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 25.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 63.70%. With a float of $24.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.34 million.

The firm has a total of 83 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Minim Inc. (MINM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Minim Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Minim Inc. is 47.44%, while institutional ownership is 7.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 03, was worth 13,800. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.38, taking the stock ownership to the 1,177,795 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director bought 1,531 for $1.30, making the entire transaction worth $1,991. This insider now owns 1,286,489 shares in total.

Minim Inc. (MINM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Minim Inc. (MINM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Minim Inc. (MINM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Minim Inc., MINM], we can find that recorded value of 4.41 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Minim Inc.’s (MINM) raw stochastic average was set at 30.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 188.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 106.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3151, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6962. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4013. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4827. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5708. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2318, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1437. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0623.

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) Key Stats

There are 46,504K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.90 million. As of now, sales total 55,420 K while income totals -3,590 K. Its latest quarter income was 12,860 K while its last quarter net income were -4,430 K.