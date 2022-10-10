New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 4.00% last month.

October 07, 2022, New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) trading session started at the price of $1.19, that was 30.00% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.00 and dropped to $1.14 before settling in for the closing price of $1.20. A 52-week range for GBR has been $1.04 – $6.25.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -33.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 234.60%. With a float of $3.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.76, operating margin of -332.67, and the pretax margin is +69.31.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward New Concept Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of New Concept Energy Inc. is 27.18%, while institutional ownership is 5.80%.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +69.31 while generating a return on equity of 1.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 234.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 70.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 61.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02

Technical Analysis of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR)

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.71 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, New Concept Energy Inc.’s (GBR) raw stochastic average was set at 31.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 167.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4500, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2064. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9933 in the near term. At $2.4267, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.8533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7067. The third support level lies at $0.2733 if the price breaches the second support level.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) Key Stats

There are 5,132K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.19 million. As of now, sales total 100 K while income totals 70 K. Its latest quarter income was 50 K while its last quarter net income were 140 K.