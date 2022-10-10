Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.44 million

A new trading day began on October 07, 2022, with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) stock priced at $2.77, down -6.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.77 and dropped to $2.63 before settling in for the closing price of $2.82. KIND’s price has ranged from $2.47 to $18.59 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 65.60%. With a float of $152.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $385.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 602 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.84, operating margin of -49.33, and the pretax margin is -49.52.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 65.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 2,534,368. In this transaction Member of 10% owner group of this company bought 765,000 shares at a rate of $3.31, taking the stock ownership to the 10,917,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Director bought 765,000 for $3.31, making the entire transaction worth $2,534,368. This insider now owns 10,917,514 shares in total.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -49.60 while generating a return on equity of -21.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 21.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

Looking closely at Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND), its last 5-days average volume was 1.62 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s (KIND) raw stochastic average was set at 10.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.52. However, in the short run, Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.73. Second resistance stands at $2.82. The third major resistance level sits at $2.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.45.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.08 billion, the company has a total of 386,031K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 192,200 K while annual income is -95,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 54,540 K while its latest quarter income was -36,840 K.