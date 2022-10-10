Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is -41.23% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on October 07, 2022, with Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock priced at $3.49, down -8.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.51 and dropped to $3.22 before settling in for the closing price of $3.54. NKLA’s price has ranged from $3.35 to $15.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -51.10%. With a float of $279.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $425.32 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 900 employees.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Nikola Corporation is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 28.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 05, was worth 275,928. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $3.68, taking the stock ownership to the 2,812,346 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 04, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 75,000 for $3.78, making the entire transaction worth $283,350. This insider now owns 2,812,346 shares in total.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -82.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nikola Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 76.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) saw its 5-day average volume 10.49 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 13.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Nikola Corporation’s (NKLA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.43 in the near term. At $3.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.04. The third support level lies at $2.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.53 billion, the company has a total of 433,476K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -690,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 18,130 K while its latest quarter income was -173,000 K.