No matter how cynical the overall market is, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) performance over the last week is recorded -2.24%

October 07, 2022, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) trading session started at the price of $15.16, that was -7.56% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.24 and dropped to $14.13 before settling in for the closing price of $15.61. A 52-week range for CHPT has been $8.50 – $28.72.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -18.10%. With a float of $328.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $339.87 million.

The firm has a total of 1436 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.30, operating margin of -110.14, and the pretax margin is -56.09.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 54.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 151,127. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $15.11, taking the stock ownership to the 747,256 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $15.11, making the entire transaction worth $151,137. This insider now owns 24,162 shares in total.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.19) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -54.87 while generating a return on equity of -48.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ChargePoint Holdings Inc., CHPT], we can find that recorded value of 8.09 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 9.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT) raw stochastic average was set at 44.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.71. The third major resistance level sits at $16.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.85.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Key Stats

There are 339,868K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.31 billion. As of now, sales total 241,010 K while income totals -132,240 K. Its latest quarter income was 108,290 K while its last quarter net income were -92,700 K.