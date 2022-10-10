No matter how cynical the overall market is, Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) performance over the last week is recorded 29.86%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) kicked off on October 07, 2022, at the price of $0.195, down -16.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2206 and dropped to $0.177 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Over the past 52 weeks, CCNC has traded in a range of $0.14-$1.95.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -158.00%. With a float of $28.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 56 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.96, operating margin of -58.52, and the pretax margin is -58.05.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Code Chain New Continent Limited is 30.64%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -63.22 while generating a return on equity of -39.98.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -158.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Code Chain New Continent Limited’s (CCNC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43

Technical Analysis of Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC)

Looking closely at Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC), its last 5-days average volume was 13.61 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Code Chain New Continent Limited’s (CCNC) raw stochastic average was set at 10.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 230.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 128.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2506, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6669. However, in the short run, Code Chain New Continent Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2261. Second resistance stands at $0.2451. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2697. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1825, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1579. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1389.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.40 million has total of 46,110K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,030 K in contrast with the sum of -26,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -20,370 K.