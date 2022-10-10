No matter how cynical the overall market is, ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) performance over the last week is recorded 0.48%

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) kicked off on October 07, 2022, at the price of $21.35, down -1.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.35 and dropped to $21.025 before settling in for the closing price of $21.41. Over the past 52 weeks, IBN has traded in a range of $16.36-$23.49.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 9.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.10%. With a float of $3.39 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.48 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 103010 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of ICICI Bank Limited is 62.40%, while institutional ownership is 16.50%.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +15.96 while generating a return on equity of 14.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.50% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ICICI Bank Limited’s (IBN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 9.33 million, its volume of 5.65 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, ICICI Bank Limited’s (IBN) raw stochastic average was set at 62.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.27 in the near term. At $21.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.62.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 75.58 billion has total of 3,483,754K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 21,110 M in contrast with the sum of 3,365 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,098 M and last quarter income was 959,990 K.