No matter how cynical the overall market is, Twitter Inc. (TWTR) performance over the last week is recorded 12.18%

On October 07, 2022, Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) opened at $49.02, lower -0.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.52 and dropped to $48.14 before settling in for the closing price of $49.39. Price fluctuations for TWTR have ranged from $31.30 to $68.41 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 80.70% at the time writing. With a float of $635.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $766.84 million.

The firm has a total of 7500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.60, operating margin of +5.38, and the pretax margin is -8.10.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Twitter Inc. is 4.30%, while institutional ownership is 60.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06, was worth 556,425. In this transaction General Manager of Core Tech of this company sold 10,921 shares at a rate of $50.95, taking the stock ownership to the 343,788 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,000 for $42.80, making the entire transaction worth $214,000. This insider now owns 688,333 shares in total.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -4.36 while generating a return on equity of -2.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Twitter Inc. (TWTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twitter Inc. (TWTR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Twitter Inc., TWTR], we can find that recorded value of 48.2 million was better than the volume posted last year of 28.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.83.

During the past 100 days, Twitter Inc.’s (TWTR) raw stochastic average was set at 84.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $49.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $50.33. The third major resistance level sits at $51.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $46.99.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Key Stats

There are currently 765,246K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 37.80 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,077 M according to its annual income of -221,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,177 M and its income totaled -270,010 K.