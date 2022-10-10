Now that Bitfarms Ltd.’s volume has hit 2.83 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) kicked off on October 07, 2022, at the price of $1.08, down -8.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.09 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.11. Over the past 52 weeks, BITF has traded in a range of $1.01-$9.36.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 168.10%. With a float of $180.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $203.50 million.

In an organization with 106 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.56, operating margin of +40.05, and the pretax margin is +25.16.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 9.54%, while institutional ownership is 16.71%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +13.06 while generating a return on equity of 10.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 168.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.24 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.1 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 1.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3694, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5540. However, in the short run, Bitfarms Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0733. Second resistance stands at $1.1267. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9467. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8933.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 305.70 million has total of 199,199K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 169,490 K in contrast with the sum of 22,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 41,820 K and last quarter income was -141,920 K.