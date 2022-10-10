Now that Coty Inc.’s volume has hit 8.56 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) on October 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.75, plunging -7.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.77 and dropped to $6.24 before settling in for the closing price of $6.86. Within the past 52 weeks, COTY’s price has moved between $5.90 and $11.12.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company slipped by -7.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 130.60%. With a float of $366.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $838.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11012 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.61, operating margin of +5.29, and the pretax margin is +8.05.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Coty Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 38.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 36,743. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $7.35, taking the stock ownership to the 239,982 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $7.29, making the entire transaction worth $72,851. This insider now owns 234,982 shares in total.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +4.78 while generating a return on equity of 8.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.70% during the next five years compared to 16.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Coty Inc. (COTY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coty Inc. (COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) saw its 5-day average volume 6.03 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 8.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Coty Inc.’s (COTY) raw stochastic average was set at 17.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.65 in the near term. At $6.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.59.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.82 billion based on 839,109K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,304 M and income totals 259,500 K. The company made 1,168 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -281,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.