Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) last year’s performance of -77.97% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) kicked off on October 07, 2022, at the price of $0.27, down -5.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2704 and dropped to $0.2533 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. Over the past 52 weeks, PBTS has traded in a range of $0.25-$2.21.

While this was happening, with a float of $89.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.85 million.

The firm has a total of 198 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.39, operating margin of -25.28, and the pretax margin is -30.09.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is 19.89%, while institutional ownership is 0.78%.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -29.11 while generating a return on equity of -11.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s (PBTS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19

Technical Analysis of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd., PBTS], we can find that recorded value of 11.39 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 0.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s (PBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 539.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 318.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2336, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7013. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2692. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2783. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2863. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2521, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2441. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2350.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 29.08 million has total of 9,180K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 32,090 K in contrast with the sum of -9,340 K annual income.