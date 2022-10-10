SNDX (Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.) dropped -7.70 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) on October 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $25.94, plunging -7.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.36 and dropped to $24.20 before settling in for the closing price of $26.24. Within the past 52 weeks, SNDX’s price has moved between $13.27 and $26.51.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 158.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 124.90%. With a float of $53.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 59 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.67, operating margin of +18.77, and the pretax margin is +17.84.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06, was worth 410,508. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 16,231 shares at a rate of $25.29, taking the stock ownership to the 17,659 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 06, when Company’s Director sold 29,899 for $25.90, making the entire transaction worth $774,411. This insider now owns 32,000 shares in total.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.63) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +17.84 while generating a return on equity of 7.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

Looking closely at Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.95 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SNDX) raw stochastic average was set at 82.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.95. However, in the short run, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.65. Second resistance stands at $27.09. The third major resistance level sits at $27.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.33.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.48 billion based on 56,565K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 139,710 K and income totals 24,930 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -37,572 K in sales during its previous quarter.