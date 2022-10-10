SOLO (Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.) dropped -4.96 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

October 07, 2022, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) trading session started at the price of $1.21, that was -4.96% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.21 and dropped to $1.14 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. A 52-week range for SOLO has been $1.17 – $4.10.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 65.80%. With a float of $107.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.45 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 216 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -308.71, operating margin of -2893.97, and the pretax margin is -1967.18.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is 9.56%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -1967.22 while generating a return on equity of -22.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 34.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 47.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Looking closely at Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.98 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s (SOLO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4422, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7341. However, in the short run, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1933. Second resistance stands at $1.2367. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0967. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0533.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Key Stats

There are 118,611K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 143.90 million. As of now, sales total 2,100 K while income totals -41,330 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,550 K while its last quarter net income were -20,300 K.