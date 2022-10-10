T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) 20 Days SMA touches -5.69%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on October 07, 2022, with T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) stock priced at $0.1043, down -5.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.106 and dropped to $0.101 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. TTOO’s price has ranged from $0.09 to $0.96 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 47.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 19.60%. With a float of $344.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $352.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 182 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.21, operating margin of -153.16, and the pretax margin is -175.50.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of T2 Biosystems Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 08, was worth 4,767. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.48, taking the stock ownership to the 152,350 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 08, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer bought 10,600 for $0.49, making the entire transaction worth $5,183. This insider now owns 10,600 shares in total.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -175.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are T2 Biosystems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

Looking closely at T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO), its last 5-days average volume was 11.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 15.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s (TTOO) raw stochastic average was set at 5.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1228, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2857. However, in the short run, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1043. Second resistance stands at $0.1077. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1093. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0993, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0977. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0943.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 37.50 million, the company has a total of 352,543K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 28,060 K while annual income is -49,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,910 K while its latest quarter income was -18,030 K.