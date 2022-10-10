The Lion Electric Company (LEV) volume exceeds 1.37 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on October 07, 2022, with The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) stock priced at $2.84, down -6.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.84 and dropped to $2.65 before settling in for the closing price of $2.84. LEV’s price has ranged from $2.82 to $14.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 48.30%. With a float of $82.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $190.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1300 workers is very important to gauge.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of The Lion Electric Company is 56.70%, while institutional ownership is 8.80%.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Lion Electric Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.95

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

The latest stats from [The Lion Electric Company, LEV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.5 million was superior to 0.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.91. The third major resistance level sits at $2.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.40.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 539.61 million, the company has a total of 190,003K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 57,710 K while annual income is -43,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 29,520 K while its latest quarter income was 37,510 K.