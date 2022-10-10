The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) volume exceeds 1.81 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) on October 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $44.55, plunging -9.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.205 and dropped to $40.21 before settling in for the closing price of $45.19. Within the past 52 weeks, SMG’s price has moved between $41.50 and $180.43.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 14.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 33.20%. With a float of $40.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.60, operating margin of +15.09, and the pretax margin is +13.75.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Agricultural Inputs industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 68.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 5,864,220. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $97.74, taking the stock ownership to the 261,816 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s EVP and CCO sold 17,500 for $98.42, making the entire transaction worth $1,722,363. This insider now owns 9,760 shares in total.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $4.75) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +10.49 while generating a return on equity of 60.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to 17.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Trading Performance Indicators

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.85, a number that is poised to hit -1.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.6 million, its volume of 1.59 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.03.

During the past 100 days, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s (SMG) raw stochastic average was set at 1.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $44.09 in the near term. At $47.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $49.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $34.10.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.50 billion based on 55,406K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,925 M and income totals 512,500 K. The company made 1,186 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -443,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.