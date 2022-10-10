Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 19.65 million

A new trading day began on October 07, 2022, with Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) stock priced at $28.83, down -5.58% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.86 and dropped to $27.92 before settling in for the closing price of $29.73. UBER’s price has ranged from $19.90 to $48.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 35.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 93.20%. With a float of $1.97 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.98 billion.

The firm has a total of 29300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.92, operating margin of -21.74, and the pretax margin is -5.87.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Uber Technologies Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 74.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 133,344. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 4,167 shares at a rate of $32.00, taking the stock ownership to the 142,593 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s insider sold 87,841 for $31.26, making the entire transaction worth $2,745,864. This insider now owns 141,944 shares in total.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$3.03 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.84 while generating a return on equity of -3.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.75% during the next five years compared to 32.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Uber Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 87.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Uber Technologies Inc., UBER], we can find that recorded value of 22.39 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 31.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.48.

During the past 100 days, Uber Technologies Inc.’s (UBER) raw stochastic average was set at 56.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.22. The third major resistance level sits at $29.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.77.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 58.86 billion, the company has a total of 1,979,918K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 17,455 M while annual income is -496,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,073 M while its latest quarter income was -2,601 M.