VOD (Vodafone Group Public Limited Company) dropped -0.88 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On October 07, 2022, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) opened at $11.29, lower -0.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.44 and dropped to $11.23 before settling in for the closing price of $11.40. Price fluctuations for VOD have ranged from $11.18 to $19.05 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -0.90%. With a float of $2.48 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.77 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 96941 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.04, operating margin of +12.55, and the pretax margin is +8.21.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.40%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +4.58 while generating a return on equity of 3.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

Looking closely at Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD), its last 5-days average volume was 7.22 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 2.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.53. However, in the short run, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.42. Second resistance stands at $11.53. The third major resistance level sits at $11.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.00.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

There are currently 2,680,649K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 31.83 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 52,987 M according to its annual income of 2,427 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,594 M and its income totaled 1,354 M.