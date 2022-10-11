2.72% volatility in Radian Group Inc. (RDN) last month: This is a red flag warning

On October 10, 2022, Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) opened at $19.93, lower -3.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.96 and dropped to $19.115 before settling in for the closing price of $19.91. Price fluctuations for RDN have ranged from $17.97 to $24.84 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 1.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 57.70% at the time writing. With a float of $160.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.71 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1800 workers is very important to gauge.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 207,500. In this transaction Sr. EVP, General Counsel of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $20.75, taking the stock ownership to the 118,534 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Sr. EVP, General Counsel sold 10,000 for $21.33, making the entire transaction worth $213,300. This insider now owns 128,534 shares in total.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.76) by $0.41. This company achieved a net margin of +45.20 while generating a return on equity of 14.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.02% during the next five years compared to 18.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Radian Group Inc. (RDN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

The latest stats from [Radian Group Inc., RDN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.61 million was inferior to 1.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Radian Group Inc.’s (RDN) raw stochastic average was set at 20.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.25. The third major resistance level sits at $20.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.00.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Key Stats

There are currently 161,612K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,330 M according to its annual income of 600,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 286,830 K and its income totaled 201,190 K.