$2.87M in average volume shows that Quotient Limited (QTNT) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on October 10, 2022, with Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) stock priced at $0.1553, down -6.63% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1632 and dropped to $0.1407 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. QTNT’s price has ranged from $0.14 to $3.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1.30%. With a float of $104.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.80 million.

The firm has a total of 437 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.80, operating margin of -269.58, and the pretax margin is -322.40.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Quotient Limited is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 67.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 140,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 700,000 shares at a rate of $0.20, taking the stock ownership to the 1,405,879 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $0.18, making the entire transaction worth $18,500. This insider now owns 705,879 shares in total.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -324.89.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Quotient Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Limited (QTNT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Quotient Limited, QTNT], we can find that recorded value of 1.1 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Limited’s (QTNT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 139.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1988, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7788. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1586. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1721. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1811. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1361, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1271. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1136.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.30 million, the company has a total of 103,216K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 38,510 K while annual income is -125,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,810 K while its latest quarter income was -38,870 K.