$21.93M in average volume shows that Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is heading in the right direction

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) on October 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.775, plunging -4.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.83 and dropped to $2.56 before settling in for the closing price of $2.81. Within the past 52 weeks, GRAB’s price has moved between $2.26 and $17.15.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -32.20%. With a float of $2.79 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.65 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8834 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -58.52, operating margin of -229.33, and the pretax margin is -525.04.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 27.92%, while institutional ownership is 47.50%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -510.96 while generating a return on equity of -85.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80 and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) saw its 5-day average volume 18.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 25.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 24.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.82 in the near term. At $2.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.42. The third support level lies at $2.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.06 billion based on 3,741,980K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 675,000 K and income totals -3,449 M. The company made 321,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -547,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.