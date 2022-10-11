-34.92% percent quarterly performance for Adeia Inc. (ADEA) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on October 10, 2022, with Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ: ADEA) stock priced at $9.34, up 3.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.85 and dropped to $9.13 before settling in for the closing price of $9.36. ADEA’s price has ranged from $6.52 to $20.72 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 27.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -129.00%. With a float of $102.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.00 million.

The firm has a total of 2250 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.67, operating margin of +2.90, and the pretax margin is -3.48.

Adeia Inc. (ADEA) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Adeia Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 8.00%.

Adeia Inc. (ADEA) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -6.32 while generating a return on equity of -3.95.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -129.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -19.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ: ADEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Adeia Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adeia Inc. (ADEA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Adeia Inc., ADEA], we can find that recorded value of 1.6 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, Adeia Inc.’s (ADEA) raw stochastic average was set at 29.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 292.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 121.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.05.

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ: ADEA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 952.04 million, the company has a total of 104,195K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 877,696 K while annual income is -55,457 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 234,018 K while its latest quarter income was -5,625 K.