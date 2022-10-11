4.96% volatility in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) last month: This is a red flag warning

October 10, 2022, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) trading session started at the price of $2.78, that was -2.82% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.84 and dropped to $2.74 before settling in for the closing price of $2.84. A 52-week range for HMY has been $1.93 – $5.50.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 17.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 603.20%. With a float of $433.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $610.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 38459 employees.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 15.10%, while institutional ownership is 31.40%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 603.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) saw its 5-day average volume 7.8 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) raw stochastic average was set at 45.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.82 in the near term. At $2.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.62.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Key Stats

There are 617,298K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.73 billion. As of now, sales total 2,806 M while income totals -69,220 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,998 M while its last quarter net income were 77,857 K.