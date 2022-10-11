8.82% percent quarterly performance for AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is not indicative of the underlying story

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) kicked off on October 10, 2022, at the price of $1.15, down -5.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.17 and dropped to $1.10 before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. Over the past 52 weeks, AMTD has traded in a range of $1.01-$12.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 11.60%. With a float of $20.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 39 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.86, operating margin of +137.26, and the pretax margin is +135.86.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +111.90 while generating a return on equity of 18.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AMTD IDEA Group’s (AMTD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.65

Technical Analysis of AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.91 million, its volume of 1.33 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, AMTD IDEA Group’s (AMTD) raw stochastic average was set at 0.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 288.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0738, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4002.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 433.47 million has total of 245,611K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 196,060 K in contrast with the sum of 157,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 430,149 K and last quarter income was 410,629 K.