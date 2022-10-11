A major move is in the offing as Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) market cap hits 13.89 billion

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) kicked off on October 10, 2022, at the price of $24.69, up 3.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.38 and dropped to $24.65 before settling in for the closing price of $24.43. Over the past 52 weeks, ACI has traded in a range of $24.34-$37.99.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 83.70%. With a float of $310.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $513.30 million.

The firm has a total of 290000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.69, operating margin of +3.51, and the pretax margin is +2.92.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Grocery Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Albertsons Companies Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 66.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 7,272,778. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operations Officer of this company sold 252,002 shares at a rate of $28.86, taking the stock ownership to the 386,926 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s EVP & Chief Operations Officer sold 252,003 for $28.25, making the entire transaction worth $7,119,085. This insider now owns 638,928 shares in total.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 5/30/2022, the organization reported $1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.92) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +2.25 while generating a return on equity of 74.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.06% during the next five years compared to 32.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Albertsons Companies Inc.’s (ACI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Albertsons Companies Inc., ACI], we can find that recorded value of 2.8 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Albertsons Companies Inc.’s (ACI) raw stochastic average was set at 13.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.82. The third major resistance level sits at $26.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.08.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.89 billion has total of 531,900K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 71,887 M in contrast with the sum of 1,620 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 23,310 M and last quarter income was 484,200 K.