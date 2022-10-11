A major move is in the offing as TAL Education Group (TAL) market cap hits 2.06 billion

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) kicked off on October 10, 2022, at the price of $4.84, down -21.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.85 and dropped to $3.7501 before settling in for the closing price of $5.00. Over the past 52 weeks, TAL has traded in a range of $1.60-$6.72.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 33.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -828.30%. With a float of $352.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $645.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.82, operating margin of -2.97, and the pretax margin is -17.72.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of TAL Education Group is 83.90%, while institutional ownership is 62.60%.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2022, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -25.87 while generating a return on equity of -24.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -828.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TAL Education Group’s (TAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TAL Education Group (TAL)

Looking closely at TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), its last 5-days average volume was 4.15 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, TAL Education Group’s (TAL) raw stochastic average was set at 13.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.99. However, in the short run, TAL Education Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.60. Second resistance stands at $5.27. The third major resistance level sits at $5.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.40.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.06 billion has total of 644,869K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,391 M in contrast with the sum of -1,136 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 224,050 K and last quarter income was -43,830 K.