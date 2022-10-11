AEO (American Eagle Outfitters Inc.) dropped -3.33 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on October 10, 2022, with American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) stock priced at $10.61, down -3.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.68 and dropped to $10.005 before settling in for the closing price of $10.50. AEO’s price has ranged from $9.63 to $29.19 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 261.60%. With a float of $175.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $180.19 million.

The firm has a total of 7200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.51, operating margin of +12.12, and the pretax margin is +11.15.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22, was worth 5,207. In this transaction Director of this company bought 432 shares at a rate of $12.06, taking the stock ownership to the 32,859 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $11.89, making the entire transaction worth $5,948. This insider now owns 28,920 shares in total.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.37 while generating a return on equity of 33.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 261.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Eagle Outfitters Inc., AEO], we can find that recorded value of 4.28 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s (AEO) raw stochastic average was set at 10.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.95. The third major resistance level sits at $11.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.20.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.95 billion, the company has a total of 187,334K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,011 M while annual income is 419,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,198 M while its latest quarter income was -42,470 K.