AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) posted a -13.50% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on October 10, 2022, with AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) stock priced at $7.86, down -6.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.98 and dropped to $7.36 before settling in for the closing price of $7.87. AGNC’s price has ranged from $7.82 to $16.75 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -4.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 286.60%. With a float of $520.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $526.20 million.

The firm has a total of 50 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 45.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11, was worth 2,819,760. In this transaction Director, Executive Chair of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $14.10, taking the stock ownership to the 667,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Director, Executive Chair sold 400,000 for $14.10, making the entire transaction worth $5,639,520. This insider now owns 2,066,178 shares in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.83 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 286.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.81% during the next five years compared to -7.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AGNC Investment Corp., AGNC], we can find that recorded value of 24.34 million was better than the volume posted last year of 11.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.19. The third major resistance level sits at $8.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.54.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.01 billion, the company has a total of 522,723K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,361 M while annual income is 749,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 395,000 K while its latest quarter income was -434,000 K.