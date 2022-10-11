Albemarle Corporation (ALB) with a beta value of 1.44 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) kicked off on October 10, 2022, at the price of $273.54, up 2.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $278.45 and dropped to $269.73 before settling in for the closing price of $272.53. Over the past 52 weeks, ALB has traded in a range of $169.93-$308.24.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -69.80%. With a float of $116.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.12 million.

The firm has a total of 6000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.30, operating margin of +16.01, and the pretax margin is +4.02.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Albemarle Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 609,188. In this transaction EVP, Chief Admin Officer of this company sold 2,250 shares at a rate of $270.75, taking the stock ownership to the 13,694 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s EVP, Chief Admin Officer sold 2,250 for $268.99, making the entire transaction worth $605,228. This insider now owns 15,944 shares in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.63) by $0.75. This company achieved a net margin of +3.72 while generating a return on equity of 2.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 77.17% during the next five years compared to -22.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Albemarle Corporation’s (ALB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.22, a number that is poised to hit 6.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 25.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Albemarle Corporation, ALB], we can find that recorded value of 1.16 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 13.10.

During the past 100 days, Albemarle Corporation’s (ALB) raw stochastic average was set at 74.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $273.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $231.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $281.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $284.15. The third major resistance level sits at $289.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $272.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $266.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $263.68.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 33.58 billion has total of 117,129K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,328 M in contrast with the sum of 123,670 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,480 M and last quarter income was 406,770 K.