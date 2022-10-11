Antero Resources Corporation (AR) 20 Days SMA touches -3.70%: The odds favor the bear

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) kicked off on October 10, 2022, at the price of $32.75, up 2.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.11 and dropped to $32.5101 before settling in for the closing price of $32.32. Over the past 52 weeks, AR has traded in a range of $15.38-$48.80.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 22.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 87.00%. With a float of $269.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.54 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 519 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Antero Resources Corporation is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 81.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 14,108,242. In this transaction Director of this company sold 374,086 shares at a rate of $37.71, taking the stock ownership to the 5,000,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s Director sold 373,866 for $38.73, making the entire transaction worth $14,480,003. This insider now owns 5,374,086 shares in total.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.91) by -$0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Antero Resources Corporation’s (AR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.91, a number that is poised to hit 1.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.15 million, its volume of 5.82 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.93.

During the past 100 days, Antero Resources Corporation’s (AR) raw stochastic average was set at 26.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.00 in the near term. At $34.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.80.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.15 billion has total of 306,119K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,619 M in contrast with the sum of -186,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,202 M and last quarter income was 765,140 K.