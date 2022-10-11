Apple Inc. (AAPL) posted a -1.43% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on October 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $140.42, soaring 0.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $141.89 and dropped to $138.573 before settling in for the closing price of $140.09. Within the past 52 weeks, AAPL’s price has moved between $129.04 and $182.94.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 11.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 71.40%. With a float of $16.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.16 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 154000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.78, operating margin of +29.78, and the pretax margin is +29.85.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Consumer Electronics industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Apple Inc. is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 59.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 25,062,882. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 176,299 shares at a rate of $142.16, taking the stock ownership to the 136,290 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s SVP, GC and Secretary sold 181,139 for $141.41, making the entire transaction worth $25,615,117. This insider now owns 427,334 shares in total.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.16) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +25.88 while generating a return on equity of 147.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.48% during the next five years compared to 22.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.05, a number that is poised to hit 1.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Looking closely at Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), its last 5-days average volume was 79.31 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 89.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.72.

During the past 100 days, Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) raw stochastic average was set at 24.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $158.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $158.96. However, in the short run, Apple Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $142.02. Second resistance stands at $143.61. The third major resistance level sits at $145.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $138.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $136.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $135.38.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2342.68 billion based on 16,070,752K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 365,817 M and income totals 94,680 M. The company made 82,959 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 19,442 M in sales during its previous quarter.