Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.22%

October 10, 2022, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) trading session started at the price of $1.53, that was -9.03% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.53 and dropped to $1.38 before settling in for the closing price of $1.55. A 52-week range for ARDX has been $0.49 – $1.92.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -44.20%. With a float of $148.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 86 employees.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ardelyx Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ardelyx Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 35.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 05, was worth 150,000. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.50, taking the stock ownership to the 195,827 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 3,000 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $2,760. This insider now owns 89,369 shares in total.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.22) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 43.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) saw its 5-day average volume 3.76 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) raw stochastic average was set at 80.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1208, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8863. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5000 in the near term. At $1.5900, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2900. The third support level lies at $1.2000 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Key Stats

There are 154,636K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 226.52 million. As of now, sales total 10,100 K while income totals -158,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,530 K while its last quarter net income were -26,940 K.