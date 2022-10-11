Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) posted a 1.35% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On October 10, 2022, Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) opened at $228.23, lower -3.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $228.48 and dropped to $218.95 before settling in for the closing price of $228.24. Price fluctuations for TEAM have ranged from $159.54 to $483.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 34.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.10% at the time writing. With a float of $35.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $254.48 million.

The firm has a total of 8813 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.06, operating margin of -3.34, and the pretax margin is -20.14.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Atlassian Corporation Plc is 0.56%, while institutional ownership is 90.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06, was worth 2,074,469. In this transaction Co-CEO, Co-Founder of this company sold 8,614 shares at a rate of $240.83, taking the stock ownership to the 508,226 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 06, when Company’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder sold 8,614 for $240.83, making the entire transaction worth $2,074,467. This insider now owns 508,226 shares in total.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.32) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -21.91 while generating a return on equity of -194.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 38.15% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Atlassian Corporation Plc, TEAM], we can find that recorded value of 1.54 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.68.

During the past 100 days, Atlassian Corporation Plc’s (TEAM) raw stochastic average was set at 43.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $246.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $252.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $226.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $232.10. The third major resistance level sits at $235.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $216.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $213.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $207.12.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) Key Stats

There are currently 254,927K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 33.68 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,803 M according to its annual income of -614,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 759,840 K and its income totaled -105,460 K.