C3.ai Inc. (AI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 65,310 K

October 10, 2022, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) trading session started at the price of $12.55, that was -2.79% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.57 and dropped to $12.0911 before settling in for the closing price of $12.54. A 52-week range for AI has been $12.14 – $53.82.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -241.60%. With a float of $90.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.84 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 704 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.79, operating margin of -77.59, and the pretax margin is -75.68.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward C3.ai Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 46.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 3,576. In this transaction SVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 291 shares at a rate of $12.29, taking the stock ownership to the 357,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 27, when Company’s Director sold 12,500 for $12.90, making the entire transaction worth $161,250. This insider now owns 546,495 shares in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.29) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -75.99 while generating a return on equity of -18.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -241.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what C3.ai Inc. (AI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

The latest stats from [C3.ai Inc., AI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.26 million was inferior to 2.84 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.76. The third major resistance level sits at $12.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.52.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

There are 108,482K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.41 billion. As of now, sales total 252,760 K while income totals -192,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 65,310 K while its last quarter net income were -71,870 K.