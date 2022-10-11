Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is -35.76% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) on October 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.22, plunging -13.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.22 and dropped to $0.19 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Within the past 52 weeks, CEI’s price has moved between $0.18 and $2.45.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -40.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 39.10%. With a float of $452.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $509.43 million.

In an organization with 9 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 10.52%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 200.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.84

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 42.11 million. That was better than the volume of 39.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3029, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5808. However, in the short run, Camber Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2129. Second resistance stands at $0.2286. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2396. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1862, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1752. The third support level lies at $0.1595 if the price breaches the second support level.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 100.37 million based on 509,431K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 140 K and income totals -68,160 K. The company made 170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.