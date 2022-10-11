Can Lumen Technologies Inc.’s (LUMN) drop of -16.32% in a week be considered a lucky break?

October 10, 2022, Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) trading session started at the price of $6.75, that was -2.84% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.83 and dropped to $6.49 before settling in for the closing price of $6.70. A 52-week range for LUMN has been $6.63 – $14.49.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 2.40% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 266.90%. With a float of $1.03 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.04 billion.

In an organization with 35000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.41, operating margin of +21.77, and the pretax margin is +13.72.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lumen Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Lumen Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 05, was worth 1,821,203. In this transaction EVP & GC of this company sold 128,616 shares at a rate of $14.16, taking the stock ownership to the 642,539 shares.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.45) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +10.33 while generating a return on equity of 17.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 266.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 23.76 million. That was better than the volume of 13.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s (LUMN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.88. However, in the short run, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.73. Second resistance stands at $6.95. The third major resistance level sits at $7.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.27. The third support level lies at $6.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Key Stats

There are 1,035,339K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.97 billion. As of now, sales total 19,687 M while income totals 2,033 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,612 M while its last quarter net income were 344,000 K.