Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -11.93%

A new trading day began on October 10, 2022, with Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) stock priced at $5.34, down -3.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.40 and dropped to $5.09 before settling in for the closing price of $5.33. CLNE’s price has ranged from $4.02 to $9.69 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -8.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -789.10%. With a float of $175.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.43 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 482 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.64, operating margin of -35.33, and the pretax margin is -36.29.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 46.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 102,365. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $4.09, taking the stock ownership to the 1,551,374 shares.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -35.94 while generating a return on equity of -14.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -789.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -33.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

The latest stats from [Clean Energy Fuels Corp., CLNE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.24 million was inferior to 3.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s (CLNE) raw stochastic average was set at 19.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.53. The third major resistance level sits at $5.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.91. The third support level lies at $4.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.24 billion, the company has a total of 222,778K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 255,650 K while annual income is -93,150 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 97,220 K while its latest quarter income was -13,240 K.