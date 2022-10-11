DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) average volume reaches $410.49K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

October 10, 2022, DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) trading session started at the price of $22.59, that was 8.73% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.81 and dropped to $22.15 before settling in for the closing price of $22.67. A 52-week range for DICE has been $12.64 – $38.18.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -96.20%. With a float of $36.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.36 million.

The firm has a total of 61 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward DICE Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of DICE Therapeutics Inc. is 4.12%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.54) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -4351.91 while generating a return on equity of -26.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -96.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 23.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 814.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DICE Therapeutics Inc., DICE], we can find that recorded value of 0.57 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.80.

During the past 100 days, DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s (DICE) raw stochastic average was set at 98.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.53. The third major resistance level sits at $28.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.27.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Key Stats

There are 38,211K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 916.49 million. As of now, sales total 1,130 K while income totals -48,960 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -21,522 K.