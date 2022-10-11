Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) with a beta value of 0.43 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on October 10, 2022, with Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) stock priced at $92.92, down -3.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $93.51 and dropped to $89.44 before settling in for the closing price of $92.45. DLR’s price has ranged from $92.06 to $178.22 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 15.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 491.90%. With a float of $287.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $287.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3030 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.26, operating margin of +17.16, and the pretax margin is +41.11.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Digital Realty Trust Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 566,100. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $113.22, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s EVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER sold 6,253 for $132.40, making the entire transaction worth $827,897. This insider now owns 11,689 shares in total.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +38.60 while generating a return on equity of 9.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 491.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

Looking closely at Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.32 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.58.

During the past 100 days, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s (DLR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $117.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $134.98. However, in the short run, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $92.31. Second resistance stands at $94.95. The third major resistance level sits at $96.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $86.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $84.17.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 26.32 billion, the company has a total of 287,408K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,428 M while annual income is 1,709 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,139 M while its latest quarter income was 63,430 K.