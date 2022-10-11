Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) posted a 1.45% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On October 10, 2022, Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) opened at $10.22, lower -4.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.26 and dropped to $9.71 before settling in for the closing price of $10.20. Price fluctuations for EC have ranged from $8.59 to $18.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 14.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 889.00% at the time writing. With a float of $221.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.06 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9150 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.05, operating margin of +21.99, and the pretax margin is +31.97.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ecopetrol S.A. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 1.60%.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.57) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +20.64 while generating a return on equity of 26.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 889.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.00% during the next five years compared to 60.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ecopetrol S.A. (EC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.37 million, its volume of 1.3 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Ecopetrol S.A.’s (EC) raw stochastic average was set at 13.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.12 in the near term. At $10.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.02.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Key Stats

There are currently 2,055,835K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 119,446 M according to its annual income of 20,344 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,166 M and its income totaled 3,141 M.