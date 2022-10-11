Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 5,062 M

On October 10, 2022, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) opened at $12.98, lower -3.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.98 and dropped to $12.785 before settling in for the closing price of $13.30. Price fluctuations for FMS have ranged from $13.20 to $36.08 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 36.30% at the time writing. With a float of $586.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $586.83 million.

In an organization with 122635 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.81, operating margin of +11.34, and the pretax margin is +8.40.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +5.50 while generating a return on equity of 8.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.05% during the next five years compared to 11.06% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.07 million. That was better than the volume of 0.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s (FMS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.89. However, in the short run, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.93. Second resistance stands at $13.05. The third major resistance level sits at $13.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.54.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) Key Stats

There are currently 586,055K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.58 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,845 M according to its annual income of 1,147 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,062 M and its income totaled 156,590 K.