Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) posted a 4.15% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On October 10, 2022, Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) opened at $2.97, higher 7.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.80 and dropped to $2.97 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Price fluctuations for HAPP have ranged from $0.13 to $1.14 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 11.00%. With a float of $66.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 218 workers is very important to gauge.

Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Happiness Development Group Limited is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 1.60%.

Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.10

Technical Analysis of Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP)

The latest stats from [Happiness Development Group Limited, HAPP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.6 million was inferior to 0.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Happiness Development Group Limited’s (HAPP) raw stochastic average was set at 10.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1973, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2851. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2176. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2745. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3091. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1261, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0915. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0346.

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) Key Stats

There are currently 79,100K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.56 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 89,490 K according to its annual income of -49,190 K.