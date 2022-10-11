Immatics N.V. (IMTX) kicked off at the price of $11.26: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

October 10, 2022, Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) trading session started at the price of $11.58, that was 11.60% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.58 and dropped to $10.65 before settling in for the closing price of $10.09. A 52-week range for IMTX has been $5.75 – $14.90.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 66.30%. With a float of $37.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.92 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 188 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Immatics N.V. (IMTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Immatics N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Immatics N.V. is 36.24%, while institutional ownership is 34.30%.

Immatics N.V. (IMTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.79) by -$0.41. This company achieved a net margin of -268.49 while generating a return on equity of -164.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Immatics N.V. (IMTX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Immatics N.V. (IMTX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.19 million, its volume of 0.31 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Immatics N.V.’s (IMTX) raw stochastic average was set at 69.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.68 in the near term. At $12.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.82.

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) Key Stats

There are 62,909K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 728.97 million. As of now, sales total 41,130 K while income totals -110,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 18,320 K while its last quarter net income were -14,880 K.