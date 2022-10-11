Investors finally get a glimpse of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) volume hitting the figure of 1.57 million.

October 10, 2022, Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) trading session started at the price of $82.38, that was -2.68% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.59 and dropped to $79.59 before settling in for the closing price of $82.08. A 52-week range for AKAM has been $79.79 – $123.25.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 8.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 16.60%. With a float of $156.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.04 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.58, operating margin of +23.32, and the pretax margin is +21.04.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Akamai Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Akamai Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 121,185. In this transaction EVP – Global Sales of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $80.79, taking the stock ownership to the 31,183 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s EVP & General Counsel sold 3,500 for $88.52, making the entire transaction worth $309,820. This insider now owns 11,916 shares in total.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.42) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +18.83 while generating a return on equity of 14.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.66% during the next five years compared to 16.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.52, a number that is poised to hit 1.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.59 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.47.

During the past 100 days, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s (AKAM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $102.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $81.78 in the near term. At $83.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $84.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.69. The third support level lies at $75.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Key Stats

There are 158,957K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.06 billion. As of now, sales total 3,461 M while income totals 651,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 903,330 K while its last quarter net income were 119,540 K.