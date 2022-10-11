Investors finally get a glimpse of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) volume hitting the figure of 3.18 million.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) kicked off on October 10, 2022, at the price of $19.97, up 2.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.41 and dropped to $19.895 before settling in for the closing price of $19.89. Over the past 52 weeks, GPK has traded in a range of $17.63-$24.07.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 10.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 14.40%. With a float of $304.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $309.20 million.

In an organization with 25000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.05, operating margin of +7.70, and the pretax margin is +4.04.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Graphic Packaging Holding Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 298,390. In this transaction EVP, Mills Division of this company sold 12,779 shares at a rate of $23.35, taking the stock ownership to the 44,902 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s SVP and President, EMEA sold 46,898 for $22.50, making the entire transaction worth $1,055,205. This insider now owns 84 shares in total.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.5) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +2.85 while generating a return on equity of 12.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.51% during the next five years compared to -0.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (GPK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92 and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.84 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (GPK) raw stochastic average was set at 25.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.78. However, in the short run, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.53. Second resistance stands at $20.73. The third major resistance level sits at $21.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.70. The third support level lies at $19.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.50 billion has total of 307,828K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,156 M in contrast with the sum of 204,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,358 M and last quarter income was 66,000 K.